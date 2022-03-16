Fourth Russian Army General Killed In Ukraine

Major General Oleg Mityaev was the commander of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division.

He previously led the VDV's 11th Air Assault Brigade, the 201st Military Base, and was the Deputy Commander of Russian Forces in Syria last year.

