Photo : Governor Charles Soludo's Family

This is the family photo of newly sworn in Governor of Anambra State Charles Soludo as his daughter thanks Anambra people for hiring their father

Meanwhile, Adaora Ifeatu Soludo, a daughter of the new governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has hailed the people of the state for “hiring” her dad.





Sharing a family photo on his first day in office, Miss Soludo tweeted, "Congratulations dad #CCSoludo! Today you finally take up your role as Governor of Anambra State and I know you will work hard to deliver your promise to the people.





“A huge thanks to Ndi Anambra for hiring him as your chief servant. I know he will make us all proud.”









