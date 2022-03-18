Breaking : Willie Obiano Has Not Been Released, He Is Still With Us...EFCC

Published:

Contrary to media reports that former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano has been released by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission, Efcc, the Anti-graft Agency says he is still in their custody.

Spokesman of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, while speaking to Ait via telephone on Friday said he considers the report of the release of Obiano as fake news that should be disregarded.

Obiano who has been on the watchlist of the efcc was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, in Lagos on Thursday, just hours after handing over to the new Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo.

The Chairman of Abuja Branch of the Nigerian Union Of Journalists had earlier posted on his verified Facebook page that the ex Governor has been released a story he later retracted

