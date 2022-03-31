Nigerian " Prince " Jailed In US For Fraud

Published:

A Nigerian man has been sentenced to federal prison on Thursday for federal fraud violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

The man, Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti, 24, was sentenced to 33 months by U.S. District Judge, Jeremy D. Kernodle, after he pleaded guilty to passport fraud and attempted bank fraud.

This, according to a press release signed by the Senior Public Affairs Specialist of the US Embassy in Abuja, Aishah Gambari, was announced by US Attorney Brit Featherston of the Eastern District of Texas.

“Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti, 24, pleaded guilty on October 25, 2021, to passport fraud and attempted bank fraud, and was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

“According to court documents, in March 2021, Adereti presented a false passport and a falsely procured certified check (cheque) when trying to open a bank account in Flower Mound, Texas.

“The check (cheque) was purchased by a fraud victim who was induced into sending money to Adereti, falsely known as ‘Robinson Elijah.’ He was likely acting as a money mule to cash the victim’s checks (cheques).

“When Adereti was arrested, he had additional passports and bank statements in other names in his possession.

“Investigators determined that Adereti was also connected to scams related to business email compromise fraud and other government program fraud.

“Additionally, evidence showed that Adereti was the son of a Nigerian traditional ruler and entered the United States on a visitor’s visa in 2018, which has since expired.”

The statement quoted U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston as saying, “Thanks to the keen eye of bank officials, Adereti was apprehended.

“Unfortunately, many of these crimes target our vulnerable elder population. It is up to all of us to share this awareness and look out for our greatest generation.”

The press statement noted that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Adereti with federal violations on April 7, 2021.

“This case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service for the U.S. Department of State, the Flower Mound Police Department, the U.S. Small Business Administration – Office of Inspector General, the United States Secret Service, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas,” the statement read

