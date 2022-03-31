2023: Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed Meet IBB In Minna

Published:

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Bauchi counterpart Bala Mohammed have taken their consultation over the 2023 presidential election to former military head of state, General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (retd), in Minna, Niger State.





They had a closed door consultation with Babangida, aka IBB, for about 45 minutes before they addressed reporters.





Babangida applauded them for what he described as their efforts in trying to find a credible consensus candidate for the the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023.





He said that their consultations and compromises will make a better country.





He said the group had the interest of Nigeria at heart, which is why they are making consultations far and wide adding that he is in support to their plans for a better Nigeria.





“I enjoy meeting with you because I like what I heard. Your belief in the unity of this country was paramount in most of our discussions.





“Your belief in having a better Nigeria featured very prominently. You made my day. What you talked about was Nigeria, Nigeria, Nigeria. I want you to keep it up, for the benefit of this country and generations yet unborn.





"What you are doing is good, this is how the country should develop, consultations, compromises and so on, this will make a better country and this is what you are trying to do.





“You will have our support as long as you stay on the course of promoting Nigeria all the time, making it a secure country,” he said.





Saraki, who acted as the spokesman for the presidential aspirants, said that the visit to Babangida was part of their consultation around the country on a consensus candidate for the PDP.









