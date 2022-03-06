Nigerian Born Politician Yemi Adenuga Named Top 100 Female Politician In Ireland

Published:

Nigerian born politician , Yemi Adenuga has been named as one of the top 100 female politician in Republic of Ireland





This was her post on the feat





"An absolute honoured to be listed as one of Ireland's 100 women change-makers, powerbrokers and champions of humankind who are changing the world in 2022 by the Irish Examiner





Humbled to be recognised for leadership alongside these amazing and diverse women, amongst who are some of Ireland's incredible powerwomen who i admire and i am inspired by.





The journey to bringing about a positive change in society starts in one day and is enabled through consistency. Grateful to God for the grace to serve.





Many thanks to the irish examiner

for this recognition which i dedicate to the wonderful people who never stop believing in me and enabling me make everything i do possible, to the beautiful people of Navan and to every woman who inspires, empowers and impacts others for a better society.





#womeninleadership

#wearethechange

#yemiadenuga "

#shebuildspeople

