Any Country Imposing No-Fly Zone Party To Conflict And Will Be Treated As An Enemy... Putin

Published:

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that any country that sought to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered by Moscow to have entered the conflict.





“Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country,” the Russian leader said during a meeting with Aeroflot employees.





He added that imposing a no-fly zone would have “colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world”.





APF

Share This