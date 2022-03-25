Minister Of Communications Isa Pantami Son Kidnapped

Published:

A son of Professor Ali Isa Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, who was reportedly kidnapped in Bauchi State, has been rescued.





According to sources, the minister’s son was found at a checkpoint in Dambam, one of the Local Government Areas of Bauchi State, on Friday.





The source did not state if any ransom was paid.





The victim, who was identified as Alamin Isa Ali Pantami, lives with his grandmother, Daily Trust is reporting.





Confirming his release, one of the victim’s guardians, said, “We just left the house; he is back home now. He was found in Dambam, where his abductors dropped him. They dropped him at a checkpoint and from there, he was brought home.”





When contacted on Friday afternoon, the Chief Imam of Isa Ali Jummaat Mosque, Imam Hussaini, who had earlier refused to comment on the incident, simply said, “The boy is at home.”





Source: Daily Trust





