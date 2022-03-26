Court Convicts Female Celebrant For Lagos Petrol Souvenir

Published:

A Magistrate Court sitting in Oshodi area of Lagos presided over by Magistate Kehinde Ogundare on Thursday convicted the Lagos socialite, Ms. Ogbulu Chindinma Pearl who distributed fuel as souvenir.





The convict was arraigned at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court sitting at Oshodi on the 14th of March, 2022 for the offence of distributing Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, as souvenir during her installation party on the 5th of March, 2022 at Havillah Event Centre, Lagos.





She was ordered to pay a fine of N15,000 (fifteen thousand naira) or three months imprisonment on the first count, a fine of N500,000 (five hundred thousand) or one year imprisonment on the second count.





She was also ordered to pay a fine of N500,000 (five hundred thousand naira) or one year imprisonment on the third count.





At the hearing of the suit on 24th March, 2022, the defendant changed her plea from not guilty to guilty on the 1st count, 2nd count and 3rd count.





The presiding Chief Magistrate Ogundare, held that the prosecution has successfully proven the charge against the defendant beyond a reasonable doubt and thereby convicted and sentenced her accordingly.

