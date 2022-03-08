How BRT Alleged Murderous Driver Was Arrested By DSS

Published:

Nice Andrew Omininikoron, the BRT driver, who allegedly killed a lady passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, in Lagos, has been arrested by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Ososa-Ijebu, Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

His friend, “who was protecting and hiding him”, was also arrested.

This was disclosed on Monday by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

Alabi said the suspect, after committing the act, ran to Ososa-Ijebu, where he was arrested.

There was public outcry following the release of an audio and video conversation Ayanwole had with a friend while inside the bus which she boarded in Lekki area of Lagos.

She told the friend that she was afraid because the driver did not pick other passengers. She also sent the bus number.

Later, the driver picked three other ‘passengers’, a move that looked suspicious, forcing Ayanwole to tell her friend through video call.

A few minutes later, the friend could not reach her again.

Her mother later stormed the BRT Yard with some relatives, shouting ‘this is the bus that took my daughter. Where is the driver?’

Alabi said following the disappearance of the driver, detectives were immediately dispatched to look for him.

The body of the lady was later found on Carter Bridge, Lagos Island.

Family members immediately identified the body, prompting security agents to intensify their search.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy to be conducted.

Alabi said: “After the recovery of the body, information came in that the suspect has been arrested by officers of the Department of State Security at Ososa -Ijebu where he went to hide in a friend’s house. The friend was also arrested.

“The 47-year-old suspect has not made any useful information on why he killed the lady. We condole with the bereaved family and assure them that justice would be served accordingly.”

