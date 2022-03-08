Breaking : Court Sacks Gov Umahi , Deputy, Speaker For Defecting To APC

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked Governor Dave Umahi, his deputy, Eric Igwe, and Hon Francis Nwifuru, Speaker of the state assembly, over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgement, on Tuesday, held that their defection was unconstitutional.

The two-term governor, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), joined the APC in 2020.

Shortly after the governor and his deputy crossed over to the APC, the speaker and some lawmakers joined them.

In his ruling, Ekwo ordered all the lawmakers who defected to vacate their seats.

The judge held that all salaries and allowances collected from the period of defection to the present should be forfeited to the government coffers

