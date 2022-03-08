Gov Umahi Congratulates VP Yemi Osinbajo On Birthday

Published:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MR VICE PRESIDENT.





1. We most profoundly felicitate with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, SAN, GCON on his 65th birthday anniversary this 8th March, 2022.





2. Your Excellency, we thank God for the accomplishments of your age. You have remained a focal catalyst in the propagation of national democratic ideals. Your contributions in national economic development discourse are great hallmarks that depict the character of your credentials.





3. We therefore join your family and associates to celebrate you this day and to pray God for more blessings of age and service to humanity.





4. Please Your Excellency, accept the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of the government and people of Ebonyi State.





Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi FNSE, FNATE

Governor of Ebonyi State

