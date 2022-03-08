Contribution Of Women In Society, Critical To Development ...Peter Obi

Published:

Former Governor Peter Obi has described as critical to development, the contributions of women in society.

In his message to mark International Women’s Day 2022, Obi explained that, beyond providing stability in homes, which are the bedrock of society, women play significant roles in the development, stability and progress of nations.

Obi noted that International Women’s Day provides the world the opportunity to celebrate the social, economic and political contributions and achievements of women.

He stated that many women have excelled in many professions, even at the global level. He noted that success is not gender-specific, but open to all, as exemplified by numerous women who gained global recognition by their contributions to society.

He argued that with adequate economic empowerment in form of access to good education, proper health care delivery and poverty alleviation, women will be able to contribute more in society.

He cited the example of the experience of Bangladesh, a comparative nation to Nigeria. He explained that 20 years ago, Bangladesh initiated affirmative policies to help increase women's participation in politics and the economy, with a specific number of seats reserved for women in the Parliament and other constitutional bodies.

“The current and longest serving Prime Minister of Bangladesh is a woman. Their opposition leader is a woman. The Speaker of the Unicameral Parliament is a woman. Leader and Deputy Leader of the Parliament are both women. On the economy, most of the workers in the Bangladesh Apparel Industry, which accounts for about 75% of the country’s export income, are mostly women.

“Several studies by Transparency International have also shown that women are less likely to be corrupt than men when given leadership positions. Higher levels of women’s participation in public offices are associated with lower levels of corruption,” Obi observed.

He further called for more participation of women in nation-building, saying that with them, Nigeria will achieve and sustain the much-desired national development.

