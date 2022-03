Published:

A Gas-laden tanker exploded at the Mowe, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Sunday around 10 pm, causing gridlock and panic in the area.





Details of the fire incident were sketchy as of the time of filing this report.





A spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State Command, Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident.





“It’s a gas tanker explosion. Our rescue team is there already. I will give more information later,” she said.

