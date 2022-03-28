2023: Nyeson Wike Declares For Presidency

Published:





Rivers State Governor, Nyeson Wike has declared his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying he is the best man to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Wike who stated this when he visited his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Sunday said he was making his intention to contest for presidency known for the first time in Benue.





“To remove APC from power, I’m the person who can tell them enough is enough. We must take this power and I’m ready to take it for PDP.





God is with us that’s why APC keeps failing everyday.”





The Presidential hopeful who urged stakeholders to give him their mandates and not to sell their votes, assured that he has the capacity to, “face this evil government.





“He queried those founding fathers who ran away from the party and still want to be recognised, saying, ” by the time you ran away, you sold your share as a founding father so you can no longer retain your position of founding fathers.





“I stood for this party. I work for this party since 1998. I have nowhere to run to and that’s why anything that happens to this party I take personally. I have never relented.





“In 2015, those who ran away made us loose election. Today, they are crying but some of us stood and said PDP will not die.





“Some people want to use Nigeria to buy back their personal business. They talk about private sector. Mention the private business that survive. Is it banks that your father had?





Everybody is an employer of labour. Even in my house I have 50 people who feast from me.





They should stop deceiving us. I have performed as a governor and carry my shoulders high anywhere. I have the capacity to face this evil government. Just give me the mandate. I will speak the truth to power and nothing but the truth. I have the capacity to move this country forward,” he said.





The presidential hopeful promised that if elected, security would be his topmost priority.

