Female Corp Member Slumps And Dies In Nasarawa

Published:

A 2021 Batch B Youth Corp member deployed to Nasarawa State, Ajang Blessing Ajiji, slumped and died at her place of primary assignment, PPA, Government Junior Secondary School, Mangar, Farin Ruwa Development Area, Wamba Council Area today March 25.





The deceased corps member with State Code Number, NS/21B/1800, and Call-Up Number, NYSC/FPV/2021127819, was said to have been battling Pneumonia before she died. Her body has since been deposited at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH, Mortuary.





The Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and Chairman, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Governing Board, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, has, on behalf of the entire Management and Staff of the Ministry and Government of Nasarawa State, condoled the NYSC and the families of the deceased following the sudden demise of the Corp member.





“We are shocked to learn of the news about the death of a promising young Nigerian full of life and great expectations for the future. We are completely devastated about this sad commentary.''the statement reads.





According to the statement, late miss Ajang Blessing Ajiji will be buried on Tuesday, March 29th March 2022, in Plateau State.

