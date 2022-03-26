Breaking: Bandits Storm Kaduna Intl Airport, Kill One, Stop Aircraft From Taking Off

Published:

Suspected terrorists invaded the Kaduna International Airport located in Igabi Local Government Area the Kaduna State on Saturday.

The attackers, numbering over 200 were said to have taken over the airport.

The development caused panic at the airport as the suspected terrorists reportedly killed one security official of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency.

The attack, it was gathered forced the authority to temporarily shut down activities while the military battled the suspected terrorists.

A source said the terrorists insisted on shutting down the airport.

Following the presence of the terrorists on the runway area of the airport, workers attached to the airport were said to have left their duty posts.

It was also gathered that an aircraft scheduled to take off for Lagos at 12:30pm could not fly as a result of the presence of the terrorists at the runway of the airport.

One airport official was also alleged to have lost his life in the process

