Ep.7, Glo BOTY Excites Millions Of Nigerians

Published:

Episode 7 of the ongoing Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show has become the most-watched episode since the show made its debut on February 5, 2022.





On Saturday, March 19, 2022, thousands of Nigerians logged on to GloTV, the company's streaming app to watch the regional finals of the afro dance category. The surge in numbers was on account of the popularity of afro dance as well as the company's decision to make GloTV open to all data users in Nigeria in response to the increasing demand by entertainment lovers and fans of the wave-making show.





Millions more tuned in via cable and terrestrial tv for repeat broadcasts on African Magic Urban, Sunday 3-4 p.m.; NTA, Sunday 8-9 p.m.; AIT, Tuesday 9-10 p.m.; African Magic Family, Tuesday 10-11 p.m.; African Magic Showcase, Tuesday 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays by 9 p.m., Dstv- AFMAG Urban on Sundays 3 p.m. & Mondays 4 p.m., AFMAG Family/ GOTV on Mondays by 10 p.m. and AFMAG Showcase on Tuesdays by 5 p.m.





"The decision to make GloTV accessible to more Nigerians has been validated by the surge in app downloads and viewership numbers for Episode 7," the company noted in a statement on Monday. "We will continue to prioritize people over profit as we demonstrate our commitment to Nigerians as well as our industry leadership."





Episode 7 focused on the Afro dance and Krumping regional finals with the winners from each category booking a place in Lagos for the national finals and a shot at winning mega millions and representing Nigeria in Japan.





In Lagos, "Church Boy" DC Vorious who said he wanted to "impress Poco Lee" was finally vanquished by Richie who displayed superior skills as they both locked horns in an exciting finale. Richie was clearly the more talented dancer and his prediction that the battle would be "crazy" was spot-on.





Viewers discovered what happens when an angel steps onto the dance floor to battle a don. Angela, the dance instructor, taught Don Simon, the Unijos graduate a few dance lessons as they squared off in Abuja.

