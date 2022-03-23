Breaking:2023: Peter Obi Set To Declare Presidential Ambition

Published:

Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, is set to declare his intention to vie for the 2023 Presidency, according to one of his closest allies.

“I can tell you on good authority that Obi will sooner than later declare his presidential ambition. He has almost concluded nationwide consultations and I can tell you that the signals are very positive,” the source, who pleaded not to be named as he is not authorized to speak on the matter said on Wednesday.

Contacted for comments, Obi’s Media Adviser, Barrister Valentine Obienyem, said: “His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, recently promised to speak to Nigerians on the 2023 Presidency. He is touched and grateful for the clamour for him to run.

“I can assure you that Obi will soon speak as promised and when he does, Nigerians will be happy with what he will say.”

A globally respected technocrat and administrator, Obi was Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election. He has since then come under increasing pressure to contest the Presidency, with many Nigerians, especially youths, even promising to raise funds for his campaign.

