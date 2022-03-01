EFCC Arrests Oyo State Accountant-General Over N9billion Deal

Published:

The Economic Financial and Crime Commission (EFCC) has arrested the Oyo State Accountant-General, Alhaji Gafar Bello, over alleged N9billion money laundering





A source close to the office of the AG confirmed the development to SaharaReporters on Monday.





It was learnt that the money was deducted from the local government funds which the governor of the state, Seyi Makinde, allegedly planned to use to finance his 2023 re-election.





According to the source, the money was siphoned through the Director of Treasury in the office of the Accountant General, Mr. Michael Ayanniyi, who is now at large.





The source said Bello was arrested on Friday when EFCC was alerted about a N9billion found in the account of a yet-to-be-identified politician, who was arrested along with the Accountant-General.

SaharaReporters learnt that when arrested, the politician told the EFCC that the money was deposited in his account by the Accountant General.





The source said, “Men of the EFCC were in our office today. Oga was arrested on Friday and he is still in their custody. The director of Treasury, Mr. Michael Ayanniyi has fled. I am not sure but I heard somebody saying the money was stolen to finance 2023 elections in the state. Some people said the money was taken from local government funds."





Confirming the development , a source at the Ibadan Zonal Office of the EFCC said; "Yes, he was arrested." But the source however refused to speak further on his arrest.





