23 Year Old Man Arrested In Ondo For Killing Father

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has ordered the remand of a 23-year-old man, Victor Akinwa, for allegedly killing his father, Justus.



Victor was arrested for allegedly killing his father with a pestle in November 2021 on Basic Road, Idanre, in the Idanre Local Government Area of the state.



The police prosecutor, Mr Obadasa Ajiboye, told the court that the defendant hit his father with a pestle in the head, which resulted in his death.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene sections 316 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

He urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.



The Magistrate, Mr Damilola Sekoni, remanded the defendant in the Olokuta Custodial Centre pending legal advice.

He adjourned the case till March 31, 2022, for mention.



