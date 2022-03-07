DCP Kyari Pleads Not Guilty To Drug Charges – But Co-Defendants Admit Guilt

Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has brought Abba Kyari, suspended deputy commissioner (DCP) of police, to a federal high court in Abuja.





The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022 include Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu. The three defendants are members of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).





Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two alleged drug traffickers who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.





In the charge filed by Joseph Sunday, NDLEA director of prosecution and legal services, before the federal high court, the agency accused Kyari and four other police officers of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.





Upon arraignment, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.





However, the sixth and seventh defendants entered a “guilty” plea and begged the court for mercy.





“My lord, I’m guilty; have mercy,” the seventh defendant said.

