Court Denies Adedoyin, Six Staff Bail









An Osun State High Court, Osogbo presided by Justice Adepele Ojo has denied the bail application of owner of Hilton Hotel and Resort, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff over the alleged murder of a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU), Ile-Ife.





The defendants: Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola are facing trial on eleven counts bothering on murder, conspiracy, felony amongst others.





Justice Ojo refused the bail application of the defendants stating that their health condition are not critical.



