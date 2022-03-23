Court Jails Micheal Jackson For Internet Fraud In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, has secured the conviction and sentencing of an internet fraudster, Michael Jackson, a.k.a. Ella-Ellywood, before Justice Tijani G.Ringim of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Justice Ringim sentenced the convict to three months imprisonment on March 21, 2022 who was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on impersonation contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b) Of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act 2015. He pleaded guilty to the offence. For details of this and other stories visit our website: www.efccnigeria.org

Share This