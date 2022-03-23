Court Jails Fake Lawyer In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC on March 23, 2022 secured the conviction of one Emmanuel Adekeye Adekola before Justice Sherifat Solebo of a Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos for offence bordering on impersonation.





Operatives of the EFCC had on January 11, 2022 arrested him when he came to the Lagos Command of the Commission posing as a lawyer to secure the bail of a suspected fraudster who was in the Commission’s custody.





Nemesis caught up with him, when investigators dug in further to verify the documents he tendered to secure the bail.

