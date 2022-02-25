War :12,000 Nigerian Students Trapped In Ukraine

Published:





About 12,000 students are reportedly among the many Nigerians currently stranded in the wake of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Daily Trust findings show.

Following the attack by Russian forces on major Ukrainian cities on Thursday morning, many Nigerian students and some parents, businessmen and professionals in Ukraine have expressed worry over the fate of citizens living in the troubled country.

The Nigerian government said it has arranged a special evacuation flight for Nigerians in Ukraine but could not say the exact number of its citizens living in the Eastern European country.

However, a statement issued on Thursday by the Country Representative of Ukrainian universities in Nigeria, Dr Cliff Ogbeide, said over 12,000 Nigerians are currently studying in Ukrainian universities.





This was corroborated by Jibrin Chinade, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine





“It is instructive to know that Ukraine, having robust diplomatic relations with Nigeria, is offering affordable university admission to Nigerian students with an estimated number hovering above 12,000 currently,” Ogbeide reportedly said.

Nigerian government had earlier issued an advisory to its citizens in Ukraine, saying they are “responsible for their personal security and safety.”

A statement shared on Twitter by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said: “The embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.”





The statement also asked students seeking temporary relocation to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/ agents.

“In case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter,” the embassy reportedly told students.





