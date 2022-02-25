Man Kills Cousin For Having Sex With Wife

Published:

One Tambaya Usman aged 30yrs ‘m’ of Jaguwa village via Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State has been arrested by the Operatives of the State Police Command for allegedly killing his cousin, one Umar Musa aged 28yrs of same address.





A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, a copy which was made available to the newsmen on Thursday in Minna stated this while adding that the suspect was arrested on 01/02/2022 at about 1100hrs, by Police operatives attached to Kagara Division.

The statement added that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and claimed that he caught the deceased with his wife, one Hajo Gambo Tambaya aged 22yrs ‘f’ of the same address, having sexual intercourse in his room, and as a result, he inflicted machete cuts on the deceased’s head which led to his death.





The suspect was further quoted to have claimed that he had caught the deceased in the same act severally while their parent and relatives had intervened and cautioned the deceased to desist from such act.





“He said the deceased later apologised for the act and promised never to engage in such misdeed again, but to his surprise, he caught him again, hence his action,” the release stated.

