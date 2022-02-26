Ukraine: Russia Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATO

Published:

Russia has warned both Finland and Sweden against joining NATO in the wake of its military operations in Ukraine.





Both countries share borders with Russia in the Arctic Circle.





The Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova issued this warning during a press conference on Friday.





She warned of both military and political consequences if Sweden and Finland moot the idea of joining NATO.





"Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences," Zakharova said during the news briefing.





The foreign ministry later reiterated the threat on Twitter.





"We regard the Finnish government's commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe," the department wrote. 'Finland's accession to #NATO would have serious military and political repercussions."





Russian President, Vladimir Putin is widely believed to have attacked Ukraine after western nations mooted the idea of the country joining NATO.





Source: Daily Mail

