Ukraine Based Nigerian Billionaire Pastor Cries Out , Putin Wants To Kill Me

Ukraine based Nigerian Billionaire Pastor, Sunday Adelaja has cried out over what he described as Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempt to assassinate him

Adelaja who owns the largest Church in Ukraine spoke on the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia which has led to the killing and trapping of several people

According to Adelaja in a video he posted online , he and family were trapped in Kiev but have been able to locate " a safe place " to reside as at now





The Pastor said he was banned for years from entering Russia by President Putin

Adelaja revealed that he was not going to leave Ukraine until he got intelligent report that he was one of the key people marked for death by the Russian President once Kiev is taken by Russian forces

