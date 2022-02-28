Ukraine Invasion: Russia Destroys World Largest Cargo Aircraft

Published:

The world’s biggest cargo aircraft, Ukraine’s Antonov An-225 Mriya, has been destroyed, President Volodymyr Zelensky says.





Some other giant jets parked in Gostomel were also ruined amid a Russian attack at the Antonov Airfield, multiple reports say.





The news comes amidst Russia’s military assault on bordering Ukraine.





Meanwhile, both countries have entered into negotiations in Belarus after Russia initiated the talks.





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to wide-ranging sanctions against the military giant and its president Vladimir Putin.





