Terrorists Abduct Pastor, Seven Worshippers In Niger State

Published:

About eight worshippers have been abducted by terrorists while attending a Church service at Salama Baptist Church in a village called Gidigori in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.



A source from the community said the incident occurred at about 10 am on Sunday, adding that the Pastor of the Church was among the abductee. It was gathered that the church near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State.

Share This