Two Varsity Students Jailed For Cybercrime In Ilorin

Two students of the Kwara State University, KWASU, Malete, Animasahun Rokeeb Mayowa and Lawal Alamin Tewogbola were on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin for offences bordering on cyber-fraud.





The duo of Animasahun and Lawal, who are natives of Oyo and Offa in Oyo and Kwara States, respectively were prosecuted on separate charge by the Ilorin Zonal Command of the EFCC.





The defendants pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

