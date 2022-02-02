2023 :I Will Declare My Presidential Ambition Soon... Atiku Abubakar

Published:

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy call on governor Abubakar Sani Bello at the government house in Minna.





Speaking to journalists after a closed door meeting with the governor he said he will declare his presidential ambition in due time.





He also empathised with the governor over the issue recent banditry attack noting that the security situation in the state calls for urgent attention.

He also visited former Military leader Gen Ibrahim Babangida rtd at his home in Minna





