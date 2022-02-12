Sokoto Prince Danbaba Dies In Kaduna During Condolence Visit To Gen Gusau





The Grandson of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Mr Hassan Danbaba is dead.





Danbaba, aged 50, died in Kaduna after he slumped in his hotel located in the state capital on Saturday morning.





The deceased was said to be in Kaduna to condole with the former National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Gusau who lost his elder brother recently.









After the condolence visit, the late Danbaba reportedly checked into his hotel. He later slumped in the hotel room and was rushed to the nearby Nigerian Army Reference Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival at about 11:30am.





Shortly after his death, the corpse was brought to the Kaduna state government House where Governor Nasir El-Rufai arranged for a private aircraft to fly the corpse to Sokoto state for burial according to Islamic rites.





Danbaba, before his death, was one of the Kingmakers in Sokoto Caliphate and held the title of Magajingarin Sokoto.