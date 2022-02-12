Breaking: 3-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos, Many Trapped ( Pictures)

Published:

Information reaching CKN NEWS reveals that a three-storey building under construction has collapsed in Yaba area of Lagos.





The building, located on Akanbi Crescent, Onike, near the main gate of University of Lagos, UNILAG, collapsed this afternoon.





Several construction workers are said to be trapped in the rubbles.





The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has also confirmed the incident. Two have so far been rescued from the rubble while several others are still trapped.









