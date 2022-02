Published:

Pastor Ezekiel Atang, the Lead Pastor of God’s House of Refuge in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is dead.

It was learnt that Pastor Ezekiel died on Monday evening.

Jonathan Atang, a brother to Pastor Ezekiel confirmed the news on Monday night with a cryptic Facebook post which he later deleted.

The preacher was said to have gone into coma before giving up the ghost.

