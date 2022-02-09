Police DPO Killed As Bandits Attack Katsina Community

Published:

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO), A. A. Rano during an attack on Jibia town in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.





Rano, was until his death the officer in charge of the Divisional Police Headquarters in Jibia.





Although the casualty on the part of the gunmen could not be ascertained, residents said a soldier was also killed and another injured.





The injured military operative, said to be an officer of the Nigerian Army, was reportedly shot in the leg.





According to residents of Jibia, the bandits attacked the town on Tuesday night, firing gunshots sporadically to cause panic among the people.





They were, however, engaged in a fierce gunfight by a joint team of security operatives comprising police and military personnel.





The gunmen also abducted the wife of a yet-to-be-identified businessman in the town.





Police and military authorities in the state have yet to confirm the incident. The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, could not be immediately reached.

