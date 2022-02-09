My 17 Year Old Nephew Sleeping with My Wife - Man Who Returned From UK With Family For Brother's Wedding

Published:

My name is Obinna Nwadike, from Imo State and also a French Citizen(39years) Married to Geraldine from the Caribbean (32years)





We have been married for 12years, been together for 15yrs plus, we are blessed with 4 kids as you can see in the pictures attached.





Problem started when I had to bring my Family with me to Nigeria for the first time for my younger brothers wedding.





I came down to Nigeria from UK where we reside for the wedding.





When we eventually got here, my wife who was 30years & pregnant with our 4TH CHILD at the time secretly started having an affair with my nephew Chiagozie who was 17years at the time (2020) who stayed with us for 1week in Nigeria.





Infact as we speak I'm no longer living with my wife and kids for 2years now cause my wife called police on me, I was charged for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault. I've been stripped of everything I've worked for...





I became suspicious when I noticed my wife Geraldine changed immediately we got back to the UK , became distant and always answering secret calls.





I had to check her phone when I noticed +234 always calling her , I found erotic videos of the boy masturbating and even asking my wife if my cucumber is as big as his (Chiagozie)





My wife was planning with Chiagozie (my nephew) on how to file for divorce, so that he will come over for them to live together.





Geraldine has changed her lovers life, Chiagozie who's 20years now, drives expensive cars in Nigeria, schooling in (BABCOCK)





I still want my wife back.

