Osun APC Crisis: I Begged Gov Oyetola For Two Years... Aregbesola

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday, disclosed that he begged Governor Oyetola for two years to forestall the present crisis on the party but the governor did not heed.

Addressing party members in Ikire, Irewole Local Government headquarters, the Minister said: “There is no harm in replacing someone who is not doing well and not in tandem with progressive ideals. That is what we are working on and that is why we have come to you.

“I worked very hard to ensure Oyetola’s election. It was, however, a rude shock when he got into office and started a grand witch-hunt against me. We campaigned for Oyetola through thick and thin to make him Governor. It was however surprising to see how he was doing to me when he got to the office.

“When he started doing it, I sent emissaries and started begging him. This went on for two years. I continued to send emissaries to him to appeal to him. I also begged him too. I even told him not to like me at all, but not destroy my good works or personality. He did not heed to this. He kept on with his witch-hunt.

“He said I did not support him to become Governor. I appealed to him that he may not even like me, but he should not tarnish my image or destroy my legacies and that of our party, the true progressives in Osun politics. He did not listen. He was bent on destroying me and that’s what he has done.

“After two years, genuine party leaders gathered together with the sole aim of rescuing our party from these marauders. That is what we are here to do. We were the ones who sweat hard for the progress and success our party has achieved. We brought the former party Chairman, (Famodun) from the PDP. It is time to send them packing.”

