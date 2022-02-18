Man Bags Two Years Imprisonment Over Fake MTN Promo

Published:

A 42-year-old man, Muhammed Saleh, was on February 14, 2022 convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment by Justice Abdulsalam Muhammad of Gombe State High Court, for offences bordering on cheating.

Saleh, who claimed to be an accredited MTN Virtual Top Up (VTU) agent had sometime in August 2020 approached and requested that his victim transfer airtime via VTU valued at N1,780,000 (One Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira) in furtherance of a non-existent MTN promo. He had promised to pay back part of the interest accruable to his victim within one week.

Two months down the line, it was discovered that he converted the VTU airtime to his personal use and all efforts to recover the money or VTU proved abortive. The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against him by the Gombe Zonal Command of the EFCC.

