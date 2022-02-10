OAU Female Student Dies After Falling Into Soakaway

Published:

A 100-level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), identified as Heritage, has died after she accidentally fell into a septic tank in her hostel on Wednesday February 9.

She was said to be packing her clothes that she had washed earlier when she suddenly slipped into the septic tank in the hostel where students are allegedly asked to pay as much as N200, 000 for a bed space.

Confirming her death, the University’s Students’ Union president, Ogunperi Taofeek Olalekan, in a statement released, said

”Heritage Ajibola, the Linguistics and African Languages student who accidentally fell into the soakaway this afternoon at Bver Hostel, Maintenance Hostels, is confirmed dead!

This incident is highly unfortunate. The Union mourns her. May her soul rest in peace. May God give her family, friends and course mates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

It must be noted that Heritage’s death was avoidable if the soakaway system was properly constructed and covered. It is saddening that this has happened despite the huge amounts of money paid by students for rent. The Management of the Hostel must answer for the death of Heritage. The Union is immediately demanding justice for Heritage, with a view to forestalling a possible reoccurrence of this he concluded





