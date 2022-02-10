2023 Election: Nigeria Doesn’t Want ‘Leaders With Walking Stick’ ..Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar

Published:

Nigeria’s ex-military head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has stated that the nation doesn’t need “leaders with walking stick”, hence, younger generation should be allowed space and opportunity to govern the country.





He spoke over the weekend at his hilltop country home, Minna, when a presidential hopeful, Prince Adewale Adebayo paid a consultation to him ahead of the 2023 general election.





The ex-leader reasoned that governance has gone digital now compared to their time, noting that the younger ones who understand the times, would better the society than the elderly whose mindsets were not compatible with the current realities.





Commending the presidential hopeful for telling him of his ambition, Abdulsalami said Nigeria with a population of over 200 million needed serious leadership to make it greater.





"Like you rightly said the world is going digital and I believe the younger generation are more exposed internationally in ICT more than the older generation".





"I am happy that you are thinking of moving the country forward and I believe with your ideologies and your youthful and vibrant ambition, I think Nigeria is on the right part and wish Nigeria will be great".





“Thank you for finding me fit to come and visit me to tell me of your ambition. You can count on our support always trying to do the right thing.

