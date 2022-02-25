NDLEA Admits Arresting Two Nigerian Artistes

Published:

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of singers Zinoleesky and Moh

The singers, who are signed under Marlian records, were arrested after a midnight raid on their Lagos residence.





Their arrest was confirmed by the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who said Cannabis and Molly were recovered by operatives during the raid.





Babafemi said: “Our men raided an area in Idado estate where Bịara Market boys stay. Some quantities of Cannabis sativa and Molly were recovered from their apartment and car,” he told TheCable Lifestyle.





“Six persons were arrested in all. Two females and four males.”





The development came barely two months after the drug law enforcement agency arrested Instagram comedian De General.





De General was charged to court where he was convicted of trafficking tramadol and Cannabis sativa.





But the Court pardoned him on the grounds that the quantities of drugs found on him were too small to earn him a sentence.

