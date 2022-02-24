I Am Proud Of You..Osita Chidoka Tells Impeached Zamfara Deputy Governor

Published:

Former Aviation Minister and Chieftain of the PDP has commended impeached Zamfara State Deputy Governor who was impeached on Wednesday over his refusal to join the APC

I am proud of the erstwhile Deputy Governor of Zamfara state Mahdi Aliyu Mohammed, Gusua. His refusal to bow before philistines, resistance to abuse of power, downright rejection of the depravity of a ruling order bereft of moral compass marks him as a man of tomorrow.





Again the Zamfara state House of Assembly and Judiciary make my case that our problem in Nigeria is not all structural or constitutional but deeply cultural.





What manner of person wins an election by judicial intervention on a platform and decamps to the ruling party without scruples? What kind of House of Assembly uses its power to worship a local deity without respect for its integrity and independence? What kind of constitutional rewriting or restructuring would make a State House of Assembly find its voice and not act as errand boys of a potentate?





Who will believe that a Chief Judge, constitutionally clothed with guaranteed independence, would append his name to the charade that unfolded in Zamafara State?





Well, today is not for lamentations. Today is victory day. Victory for Mahdi, whose principled stance brought the bizarre dance of the shameless in Zamfara.





Mahdi should walk shoulder high, proud that he has given a good account of himself and refused to dent his proud family heritage.





The barbarians are at the gate, but they would not overwhelm the city. The alliance of the good, the prayers of the faithful and the dreams of our people will combine to force a retreat.





Mahdi, it is morning yet on creation day. Your future is assured, and note that the barbarians, who live without a moral compass, would end like their forebears in history, as footnotes. History is the story of those who refused to compromise with evil.





Osita Chidoka

February 2022

