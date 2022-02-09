Native Doctor Who Sprayed Gospel Singer, Gozie Okeke Breaks Silence

Published:

Native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu better known as Akwa Okuku Tiwara Aki, has cautioned those who condemned him for spraying gospel singer, Gozie Okeke to learn to mind their business.

A video of gospel singer being sprayed wads of cash by a native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki na Oba in Oba, Anambra surfaced on the social media which led to many people condemning the singer for associating with someone whose practice was against his religion.

Reacting to the backlash almost a week later, Akwa Okuku Tiwara Aki took to his Facebook on Tuesday to upload a picture of himself spraying gospel singer some cash while the former was singing with a microphone placed in his mouth captioning the picture: “Mind your business stop. Putting eyes to someone business.”

It would be recalled that singer Gozie Okeke recently slammed those who condemned him for singing in an event allegedly hosted by a herbalist.

According to the singer, those criticizing him for accepting money from a native doctor, are poor because of the mentality they have and keep.

