Hold IPOB Leadership Responsibly For The Kidnap Of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu..Lisar Kanu

The young Igbo activist popular known as LISAR NJ KANU has raised a series of questions to IPOB leadership as regards to the illegal abduction of MAZI NNAMDI KANU, the supreme leader of The Indigenous People Of Biafra(IPOB).





MISS LISAR being very passionate on the video she released through her Facebook official page, wonders how a man who is leading a multitude of over 70milion individuals could be kidnapped from KENYA and renditioned to NIGERIA like an ordinary person.





She further queries IPOB Leadership why KANU had to go to KENYA without any form of security around him who could identify when threat is coming and possibly raise an alarm.





“I will stand in your face and speak the truth and nothing will happen! Somebody has to be held accountable for the abduction of MAZI NNAMDI KANU; The leadership of IPOB has a lot of questions to answer as regards to his kidnap.





How can a man leading over 70milion individuals got in the hand of his enemies and the leadership of his movement kept mute for more than 8days?





How can a man as popular as KANU went to KENYA without any form of security?





IPOB Leadership has to be held accountable for the abduction of KANU if they refuse to uncover the culprits behind the kidnap of MAZI NNAMDI KANU.”





She ended by saying that those who sold KANU to the Nigerian Government shall not go Scott free stating that the spirit of Biafra shall hunt them down till death.

