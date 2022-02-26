I Am Not Sick....Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Published:

Ex-Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, on Friday said his ambition to succeed the incumbent president, Maj. Gen. Mohammadu Buhari (retd.) in 2023, was seeking a job that requires brain and focus and not one that requires strength.

Tinubu spoke at the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, when he visited the monarch, as he continues to visit royal fathers in Osun state to seek their blessings for his presidential ambition.

Speaking on insinuations that he was unhealthy thus ineligible to contest for the post of president, Tinubu said the work of president he has applied for was not bricklaying, race running, or grave digging, but the one that requires the use of brain and intelligence.

He said, “I have the brain and the capacity. If you hear them saying, he is sick, I didn’t apply for the job of race running. I didn’t apply for the job of bricklaying. I went to school to study Accountancy and Management.





“I didn’t apply for a job of a gravedigger. I have applied for a job of brain and intelligence, focus thinking. The job I want to do for Nigeria is for Nigeria to be greater and be proud of itself, our children, and we leave a legacy of success, unlimited success for our great, great children.”

Tinubu added that he aimed to serve Nigeria to the best of his ability, adding that he possessed the quality that the country was looking for to make it a very great, prosperous, united country.

He noted that even with the availability of human and material resources, Nigeria must build a character of resilience and determination, while Nigerians must see themselves as one entity.





“I don’t care whether you are Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Ida, Ijaw or whoever you are, God has blessed us. He blessed us with human and materials. The only thing that He is ready to streamline for us and we are ready to streamline it, is character.

“We must build that character of strong determination, character of selflessness, character of resiliency, character of perseverance in which we must see ourselves as one entity that will build prosperity for all Nigerians. This is my promise,” Tinubu concluded.

In his remarks, Oba Oyetunji, assured Tinubu of support and commended the Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola over the rehabilitation of roads in his domain.

He also warned those spreading insinuations about Tinubu’s health status and prayed for a successful presidential ambition.

