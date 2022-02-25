Friday, 25 February 2022

Cars Used For Edo Deadly Bank Robberies Recovered With Sacks Of Cash ( Pictures)

The Cars used by robbers for the deadly bank robbery at Uromi Edo State that left about six people dead have been recovered 

There have been different versions on how the vehicles were recovered 

While some said the cars were  abandoned inside forest in Ukhuesan, in Esan South East local government.

According to source closed to Area Commander, the robbers left behind some cash inside the abandoned cars and flee for their lives.

Another version said Ubiaja youths  who got wind of the robbery were able to block Ubiaja  road by the rail line, which forced the robbers to abandon their cash ladden vehicles off the rail line and fled on motorcycles


The robbers are believed to have come from Kogi state


CKN News learnt that the vehicles  were said to have been stolen from their owners for the operation.

They also abandoned sacks of cash at the scene 




The matter is being investigated by the police command at Ubiaja.

The vehicles and cash have been recovered and counting still ongoing at the Ubiaja police station. 

CKN News could not ascertained if any arrest were made 

Three banks which included Zenith and First Bank were attacked in the incident 


Video of the robbery 




