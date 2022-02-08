Gunmen Abduct PDP Vice Chairman’s Wife, 10 Others In Abuja

Published:

Gunmen have abducted the wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Chairman in Gwargwada Ward, Kuje Area Council, Mrs Asabe Mohammed Koriya.

She was abducted alongside 10 others.

A relation of one of the victims, Salihu Ibrahim, said the incident happened on Friday, about 5pm, along Gwargwada-Gwombe junction near Rubochi community.





He said the victims were returning to Gwombe and Pesu villages after attending a political function at neighbouring Gwargwada village.





He said the gunmen, who are over 30 in number and armed with guns, barricaded the road with logs of wood.

They flagged down motorcycles and whisked the victims into the bush.

“But two other persons who are on a motorcycle escaped. Upon sighting the kidnappers, they abandoned the motorcycle and fled into the bush but the kidnappers set the motorcycle ablaze,” he said.





The Agabe of Gwargwada-Ugbada, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, confirmed the abduction of 11 people, including the wife of the PDP ward chairman of the area.

“Three of the victims are from my place, four from Pesu while the remaining victims are from neighbouring Gwombe village,” he said.





The monarch said the kidnappers were yet to make contact with the family of the people abducted. He called on security agents to rescue the victims.

The spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, was yet to reply to a text message sent to her on the incident.

Meanwhile, the abductors were said to have demanded for N25 million ransoms before the victims will be set free.

The Agabe of Gwargwada-Ugbada chifedom, Alhaji Hussaini Agabi Mam, confirmed this to City News in his palace yesterday, saying the kidnappers called at about 9am on Monday to inform that the victims are in their custody.

The monarch added that a relative of one of the victims told the kidnappers that no one among the victims can afford N100,000 not to talk of raising a million naira.





He said the kidnappers had since stopped picking calls.

Share This