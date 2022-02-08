Gov Emmanuel’s Successor Disclosure Will Stop Unhealthy Rivalry ....Akwa Ibom Professionals

Published:

The move by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, to disclose his preferred choice of a successor has prevented needless partisan rivalry among the political elites in the state.

This is the view of a group of professionals and businessmen from the state who posited in an interaction with newsmen in Abuja after its meeting on Monday, that Emmanuel’s decision was bold and courageous and was arrived at after due consultations.





They commended the governor for announcing the State Commissioner for Land and Water Resources, Pastor Uno Eno, as worthy to take over the mantle of the state next year, describing the decision as “a bold and courageous step.”





The group, under the aegis of Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom, also described the choice of Pastor Eno as “a reflection of the shared expectation of the people in their quest to continue the sustainable peace and development in the State.”





Speaking for the group, its National Coordinator, Engr. Ufot Akan Umoren, revealed that contrary to speculations, the choice of Pastor Eno was a product of very wide consultation with critical stakeholders across the State, both within and outside of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, by his decision, Emmanuel has saved Akwa Ibom the stress of unnecessary partisan contestations which, he said, would have caused the state huge financial and social losses.





